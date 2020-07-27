Mian Qayoom to be released on August 6, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association (Srinagar) President, Mian Abdul Qayoom will be released on August 6, the day his detention period expires, Centre told Supreme Court on Monday, said a media report.

The Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi, and Aniruddha Bose took up the plea filed by the Jammu & Kashmir Bar Association President today, reported Bar and Bench.

According to the report, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court today that Qayoom’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) will not be extended beyond August 6, when it is due to expire.

More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 move of the central government to abrogate the state’s special status. Qayoom was arrested by the Jammu & Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, hours before the Centre’s move.