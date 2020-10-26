Microsoft begins journey to discontinue Internet Explorer

Microsoft has taken further steps to end the support for its Internet Explorer as it pushes users to install the revamped Chromium-based Edge browser.

Now, when you visit an incompatible site in Internet Explorer which still has 5 per cent market share globally, the browsing session will automatically be directed to Microsoft Edge.

The redirection is being achieved via an Internet Explorer Browser Helper Object (BHO).

This feature works on nearly 1,156 sites, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Google Drive, among others, reports Bleeping Computer.

While browsing the websites that are incompatible with Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge will display a pop-up, prompting the user to set their default browser to Edge.

Microsoft Edge will also prompt users to migrate their Internet Explorer settings, data, and cookies to Microsoft Edge.

“The following browsing data will be imported: Favourites, Passwords, Search engines, open tabs, History, settings, cookies, and the Home Page,” according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has warned corporate customers that from November 13, Internet Explorer will no longer log into Microsoft accounts.

Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) by August 17 next year, the company announced in August.

Beginning November 30 this year, Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 and the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 from August 2021.

After the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11.

Microsoft launched Edge five years ago after its once-dominant Internet Explorer lost its appeal as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox took over the browser space.

The company also announced it would end support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021. After March 9, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates.