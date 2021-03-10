Business, Latest News
San Francisco,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 11:39 AM

Microsoft ends support for original Edge browser

Legacy Edge will no longer receive security updates, and people using it should begin the process of switching to other browsers.
 Microsoft has ended support for its original cross-platform Edge browser, also called Legacy Edge, the company had launched as a replacement for Internet Explorer 11.

In August last year, the company announced that support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will end on March 9, 2021.

Legacy Edge will no longer receive security updates, and people using it should begin the process of switching to other browsers.

“To replace this out of support application, we are announcing that the new Microsoft Edge will be available as part of the Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update on April 13, 2021,” Microsoft said in an update on Tuesday.

“Because Microsoft Edge Legacy will no longer be on devices after you apply this update, the side-by-side experience will no longer be available”.

When you apply this update to your devices, the out-of-support Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop application will be removed and the new Microsoft Edge will be installed.

“The new Microsoft Edge offers built-in security and our best interoperability with the Microsoft security ecosystem, all while being more secure than Chrome for businesses on Windows 10,” Microsoft said.

Legacy Edge was originally codenamed “Spartan” and was included with Windows 10 as the operating system’s default web browser before it was officially named Edge.

