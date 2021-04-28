Middle-aged man's body found on Srinagar outskirts

The body of a middle-aged man from uptown Hyderpora was on Wednesday recovered in Shalteng area on Srinagar outskirts.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body of Fayaz Ahmad Beigh, son of Wali Mohammad Beigh of Gulshanabad Hyderpora was recovered from Shalteng area.

The official said the body has been shifted to JVC Hospital Bemina and will be handed over to his relatives for last rites after completing the legal and medical formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.