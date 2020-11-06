Midnight blaze damages historic Pathar Masjid in Srinagar

A midnight blaze damaged the historic Pathar Masjid in Nawabazar area of Srinagar, officials said on Friday morning.

They said that the fire broke out in Mughal era Pathar Masjid, located in Nawabazar area of Srinagar.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that in the fire incident, the pulpit of the masjid got fully damaged.

“Firemen reached the spot well on time and doused the flames,” the official said, adding that the short circuit has caused the fire. Police and locals also helped in dousing the flames, he said.