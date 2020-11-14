'Miffed' over seat sharing agreement for DDC polls, Muzaffar Beigh quits PDP

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Beig on Saturday quit the party, reportedly over the seat sharing agreement with other Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) constituents.

“NC is fighting on a majority of the seats. It is not in the interest of the PDP. I respect Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and I wish them luck. I am leaving PDP,” Beig was quoted as having said by news agency KNS.

Beig, according to the report, said that he was not consulted regarding the seat sharing agreement with PAGD constituents.

“Today evening, I called her (Mehbooba Mufti) and informed her about my resignation from the PDP as a patron and a member,” he said.

Beig, according to the report, will address the press about his decision tomorrow.