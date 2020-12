A migrant employee working as an orderly at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla was found dead in Sheeri area of the district on Sunday.

Ajay Kapoor was found dead near migrant Pandit colony in Sheeri area of Baramulla today morning, said a police official.

He said the deceased was a resident of Pattan, but was currently residing in Nagrota area of Jammu post migration.

Baramulla police has taken the body in their custody and started an investigation, said the official.