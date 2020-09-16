Militancy-related incidents reduce in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 scrapped: Govt

As many as 71 civilians and 74 security personnel were killed in militant attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution a year ago, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said that militancy-related incidents have come down since August 5, 2019 when the Article 370 was scrapped.

A total of 45 civilians and 49 security personnel were killed due to militancy-related incidents from August 5, 2019 to September 10, 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir and 26 civilians and 25 security personnel were killed due to ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces along the border in the same period.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 — from June 29, 2018 to August 4, 2019, (total 402 days), there were 455 militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir while from August 5, 2019 to September 9, 2020 (402 days), there were 211 such incidents in the Union Territory.