Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 26, 2020, 9:03 PM

Militant affiliated with TRF arrested in Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered

The officer identified the arrested militant as Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 26, 2020, 9:03 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A militant of ‘The Resistance Front’ outfit was arrested on Saturday in Kapran Doru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports said.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that a joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF apprehended a TRF militant in Kapran during a search operation.

Trending News

Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

BJP kick-starts 'Atmanirbhar Bharat week'

Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

The officer identified the arrested militant as Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna.

Quoting official sources, the report said that a video clip was released when Bhat joined the TRF. He was recruited by TRF commander Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam, they said.

A pistol, one magazine with rounds and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession, said the report.

Tagged in ,
Related News