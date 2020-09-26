Militant affiliated with TRF arrested in Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered

A militant of ‘The Resistance Front’ outfit was arrested on Saturday in Kapran Doru area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, reports said.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that a joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF apprehended a TRF militant in Kapran during a search operation.

The officer identified the arrested militant as Talib Bhat, a resident of Dehruna.

Quoting official sources, the report said that a video clip was released when Bhat joined the TRF. He was recruited by TRF commander Abbas Sheikh of Kulgam, they said.

A pistol, one magazine with rounds and a hand grenade was recovered from his possession, said the report.