Militant arrested in Samba involved in killing of three BJP workers, cop in south Kashmir: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that the militant killed in Samba district of Jammu was involved in the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a policeman last year.

A spokesman said the Anantnag Police along with their Samba counterparts arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather, an active militant of TRF/LeT, from Bari Brahmana area and recovered incriminating materials from his possession.

As per police records, the said militant was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Vessu area of district Kulgam, last year, said the spokesman. “He was also involved in the killing of a policeman namely HC Abdul Rashid Dar of Furrah on 22/07/2020 outside his residence.”

Besides target killings in South Kashmir, he was also instrumental in recruiting innocent youth into militant ranks, said the spokesman, adding that he was running the militant outfit LeT (TRF) along with Abbas Sheikh.

Preliminary enquiry reveals that Rather joined LeT (TRF) outfit in the year 2020.

As per the spokesman, Rather was earlier affiliated with militant outfit HM in the year 2002 and crossed over to PaK for obtaining illegal arms training.

He along with some foreign militants infiltrated back via Rajouri and later on surrendered before security forces in the year 2006.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered and the said militant is being brought to Anantnag for further interrogation/investigation, added the spokesman.