Militant associate arrested in Sopore, arms and ammunition recovered: Police

Security forces and the police have arrested a militant associate linked to proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, officials said on Tuesday.

Sopore police along with 52RR and 177Bn CRPF after receiving a credible input established a checkpoint at Sangrama crossing have arrested a militant associate, said an official.

He has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Khan son of Anaytullah Khan resident of Dachi Uri Baramulla.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions have been recovered from his possession, he said.

Accordingly, a case FIR No.62/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo and further investigation has been initiated.