GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 7:13 PM

Militant associate held in south Kashmir's Kulgam, ammunition recovered: Army

After receiving inputs from the police, a search operation was launched in the area.
Image source: Twitter/ @ChinarcorpsIA
Army on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate from Hatti pura village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A spokesman of the Indian army said on Twitter that after receiving inputs from the police, a search operation was launched in the area during which they arrested a militant associate and recovered a cache of weapons.

According to the army, the recovery included one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, one AK magazine with twenty eight rounds and one German compass.

