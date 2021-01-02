Militant associate held in south Kashmir's Kulgam, ammunition recovered: Army

Army on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate from Hatti pura village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A spokesman of the Indian army said on Twitter that after receiving inputs from the police, a search operation was launched in the area during which they arrested a militant associate and recovered a cache of weapons.

Op Hattipura, #Kulgam.



Jt Search Operation launched today afternoon based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs.

A terrorist associate was apprehended.



Recoveries:-

– 01 Chinese Pistol

– 01 Chinese hand grenade

– 02 AK mag with 28 rds

– 01 German compass #Kashmir #TerrorismFreeKashmir pic.twitter.com/3nRicyoPAM— Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 2, 2021

According to the army, the recovery included one Chinese Pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, one AK magazine with twenty eight rounds and one German compass.