Militant associate held in south Kashmir's Tral, grenade recovered: Police

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

“Acting on information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF today morning conducted [a] search of a particular house in village Syedabad Tral,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

He said one person, identified as Amir Ashraf Khan of Syedabad Pastuna, was arrested and a Chinese hand grenade was recovered from his possession which he had concealed in a plastic jar in the compound of his house.

A case vide FIR No.109 / 2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered against him at police station Tral.