Militant associate of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind outfit held in Awantipora: Police

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Ansar Gazwat ul Hind outfit in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a statement to news agency GNS, the police said that it has arrested one militant associate of outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the militants as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition and explosive material of the militants in Tral and Awantipora areas.

The arrested militant associate has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie, a resident of Tral.

“Incriminating material of outfit Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person,” police said.

A case under FIR number 107/2020 has been registered against the militant associate in Police Station Tral under relevant sections of law.