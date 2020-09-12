Militant associate of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind outfit held in Tral

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind militant outfit in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a militant associate of banned Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind outfit was arrested in Tral.

He said that the associate was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the AuGH militants as well as in transporting arms and ammunition of the militants in Tral area.

The official identified the arrested militant associate as Adil Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Ratsuna village of Tral.

“Incriminating material has been recovered from him which has been seized for the record purpose. A case FIR number 72/2020 stands already registered against him in police station Tral under relevant sections of law,” the official said.