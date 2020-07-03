Militant behind Bijbehara attack killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar last night was involved in last month’s Bijbehara attack.
A militant and a CRPF trooper were killed in the gunfight in Mallabagh area of Srinagar last night.
#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday’s #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/1T4U1lOzdD— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 3, 2020
A police spokesman on Twitter identified the slain militant as Zahid Dass.
Quoting the IGP Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Twitter that the killer of JKP and CRPF personnel at Bijbehara Anantnag and a six-year-old boy was killed in last night encounter.