Militant behind Bijbehara attack killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar last night was involved in last month’s Bijbehara attack.

A militant and a CRPF trooper were killed in the gunfight in Mallabagh area of Srinagar last night.

A police spokesman on Twitter identified the slain militant as Zahid Dass.

Quoting the IGP Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Twitter that the killer of JKP and CRPF personnel at Bijbehara Anantnag and a six-year-old boy was killed in last night encounter.