Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 9:27 AM

Militant behind Bijbehara attack killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

A police spokesman on Twitter identified the slain militant as Zahid Dass.
Image Source: Kashmir Police Twitter Handle

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that the militant killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Srinagar last night was involved in last month’s Bijbehara attack.

A militant and a CRPF trooper were killed in the gunfight in Mallabagh area of Srinagar last night.

Quoting the IGP Kashmir, a police spokesman said on Twitter that the killer of JKP and CRPF personnel at Bijbehara Anantnag and a six-year-old boy was killed in last night encounter.

