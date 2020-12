A militant who was critically injured in a gunfight yesterday with the security forces in Gund Baba area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district succumbed today at a hospital in Srinagar.



Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the militant who was critically during the encounter yesterday in Gund Baba Khaleel succumbed today at SMHS hospital.



The militant, who was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, was injured during the gunfight and was subsequently shifted to SMHS hospital.