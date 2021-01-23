Militant hideout busted in J&K's Poonch

Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout in Mandi area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman said that a joint party of BSF, army

and police launched an operation in Hadibuda village under Police Station Mandi following a specific information.

The operation was launched in forest area of Doba Mohalla which is about 10 kilometers from Mandi, said the spokesman.

In Operation, BSF said, a militant hideout was busted snd arms and ammunition were recovered.

The recovery includes one AK rifle, three AK magazines, eighty two bullets of AK, three Chinese pistols, five pistol magazines, thirty three Pistol bullets, four Hand Grenades, one UBGL grenade and one Set Kenwood type.

The spokesman further said that search operation is still going on in the area.