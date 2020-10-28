Militant hideout busted in J&K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces have busted a militant hideout in Kalaban area of Mendhar tehsil in J&K’s Poonch district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said today.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that based on a specific input a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and 37 RR of Army in Kalaban area of Mendhar during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“During the search operation, a militant hideout was busted in a forest area of Kalaban which was beneath a small groove of rocks,” he said.

He said that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the hideout which includes one AK-56 rifle, three AK magazines, one binocular, one radio set, one Pakistan made 7.3 pistol, one pistol magazine, one solar charger, one pouch and 793 bullets of AK rifle.

“The search operation is on and an investigation has been taken up,” the SSP added.