Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 2:28 PM

Militant hideout busted in J&K's Poonch

the operation is still going on in the area.
Sumit Bhargav
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 2:28 PM
File Representational Photo
File Representational Photo

Security forces busted a militant hideout during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and recovered two AK rifles and four magazines.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by the army and police near Mangnar area.

Trending News

One dead, five injured in Tral cloudburst

File Representational Photo

507 new positive cases take J&K COVID-19 tally to 24897

GK Photo

Flash-floods hit Kullan village in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, block Srinagar-Leh Highway

Representational Pic

Four activists 'resign' from BJP in Budgam after attack on party worker

“A militant hideout has been busted and two AK assault rifles and four AK magazines have been recovered during the operation,” said the SSP.

He added that the operation is still going on in the area.

Related News