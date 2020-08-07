Militant hideout busted in J&K's Poonch

Security forces busted a militant hideout during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and recovered two AK rifles and four magazines.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by the army and police near Mangnar area.

“A militant hideout has been busted and two AK assault rifles and four AK magazines have been recovered during the operation,” said the SSP.

He added that the operation is still going on in the area.