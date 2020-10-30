Militant hideout busted in J&K's Rajouri, arms and ammunition recovered

Security forces have busted a militant hideout in the forests of Gambhir Mughlan area in J&K’s Rajouri district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said today.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on specific information a joint search operation was launched in the area and a militant hideout was busted. “The hideout was set up beneath the forest surface using stones,” he said.

The search operation was launched by the parties of J&K police and Army’s 38 RR headed by Deputy SP PC (OPs) Imtiaz Ahmed, SDPO Manjakote Nisar Khoja and SHO Manjakote Pankaj Sharma along with army officers.

“We have recovered 2 automatic AK 47 rifles, 2 AK magazines, 270 bullets of AK, 2 Chinese pistol, 2 pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 Blank rounds, 10 Detonators and 5-6 kilograms of explosive material during the search operation,” the SSP said.

He said that searches in the area are going on and police have also taken up investigation into the case. “An FIR has also been registered in Manjakote police station under relevant sections of law,” Kohli said.