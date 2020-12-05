Militant hideout busted in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 9:04 PM

A police spokesman said police and CRPF launched a search operation following inputs.
Representational Photo
Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, a police spokesman said police and CRPF launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of a hideout between Shirpora and Naribal.

Two UBGL grenades, a Chinese grenade, medicines, a blanket and some incriminating documents were recovered from the hideout, added the statement.

They said that a case vide FIR No. 53/ 20 US 4/5 Explosive act was registered at police station Chandoosa and investigation started.

