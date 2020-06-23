Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 23, 2020, 3:44 PM

Militant hideout busted in Poonch's Surankote; machine gun, bullets recovered

Security forces on Tuesday morning busted a militant hideout in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a Universal Machine Gun (UMG) and 222 bullets.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said that a joint operation was launched by Surankote-based Rashtriya Rifles battalion and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Poonch police in Murrah area of Surankote.

“A militant hideout was busted by the security forces during the operation,” said the SSP.

He informed that a Universal Machine Gun (UMG) and 222 bullets were recovered from the area. Searches are underway in the area, he added.

