Militant hideout busted in south Kashmir's Tral: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Based on specific information regarding presence of militants of proscribed outfit JeM in Takiya Gulabagh Tral area of Awantipora, police along with Army and CRPF launched a search operation in the area,” said a spokesman.

During search in the area, a hideout of JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed, he said.

“The joint team was able to recover incriminating materials from the hideout. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for the purpose of investigation”.

He said a case FIR No. 77/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and investigation into the matter has been initiated.