Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 8, 2020, 1:43 PM

Militant, BSF trooper killed as infiltration bid foiled along LoC in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The operation is in progress.
Representational Image
Representational Image

Army on Sunday said an infiltration bid was foiled by the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A spokesman said that suspicious movement of unidentified persons was detected by a patrolling party of the army last night at 1 am in Machhil sector.

“Militants trying to infiltrate (were) intercepted by own troops; contact (was) established. 1 militant (was) killed. 1 AK & 2 bags recovered,” said the spokesman, in a statement.

The operation is in progress, he said.

A BSF trooper, identified as Sudip Sarkar, was also killed in the ongoing gunfight, said an official.

