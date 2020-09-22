Militant killed as Charar-i-Shareef gunfight enters second day

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight which erupted on Monday in Charer-i- Shareef area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said one unidentified militant has Ben killed in the gunfight.

He said the operation is going on.

An army soldier was injured in the initial round of fire yesterday. He was shifted to 92 Base hospital for specialised treatment.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in charar shareef.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.