Militant killed as gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Tral

Reports said a joint team of Police and Army's 42 RR aunched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral.
A militant was killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and security forces in Machoma Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thrusday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that in the intial exchange of fire one militant has been killed and operation is still underway. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

