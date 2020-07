A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that one unidentified militant was so far killed in the gunfight.

Earlier, an official said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the police and security forces launched a search operation in Srigufwara.

He said the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.