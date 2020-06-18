Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: June 18, 2020, 9:22 AM

Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight, searches underway

A militant was killed in an ongoing  gunfight with the security forces in Meej Pampore area of Anwatipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militant was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 50RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Meej Pampore.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

