Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Rajouri

A militant was killed in a gunfight with the security forces at a village in Kalakote tehsil of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Sources said that army and police launched a cordon and search operation in Mehari village, located four kilometers from Kalakote town, on the basis of “specific information”.

“During searches, a militant hiding near a water channel fired on the search parties which was retaliated by forces,” said a source.

One militant has been killed on the spot after initial exchange of gunfire, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir that one militant has been killed so far.