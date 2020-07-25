Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Panzinara on Srinagar outskirts

A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter in Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar IPS told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however, the identity of the militant is yet to be ascertained.

In the initial exchange of fire, one army soldier was also injured (Bullet in leg). The injured solidier has been shifted to 92 Base hospital for further treatment.

Pertinently, 137 militants has been killed so far this year in the Valley.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army’s 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on a specific information. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off an gunfight.