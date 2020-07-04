Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and Army’s 34 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Arrah.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A police spokesman on Twitter confirmed the killing of a militant.

As per sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped, reported news agency GNS.