Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 2:11 PM

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

Two or three militants likely trapped in the area
GK Web Desk
Kulgam ,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 2:11 PM
File Pic
File Pic

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Arrah area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and  Army’s 34 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Arrah.

Trending News
File Representational Pic

Health workers, cops pelted with stones in Sopore

File Pic Mubashir Khan/GK File

40 CRPF men, 5 pregnant women among 227 fresh cases, J&K covid-19 tally now 8246

Representational Pic

Missing youth found dead in Ganderbal, body fished out from canal

GK Pic

Kulgam gunfight: Another militant killed, toll 2

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A police spokesman on Twitter confirmed the killing of a militant.

As per sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped, reported news agency GNS.

Related News