Militant killed in ongoing Pampore gunfight

A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Meej area of Pampore in Awamtipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

The gunfight began after the militants who attacked a forces’ party and fled were tracked down during a search operation.

The operation was halted due to darkness and resumed at the first light today, news agency reported while quoting official sources.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant has been killed, however his identity is yet to be ascertained, said an officer.

Yesterday, two civilians were injured, one of them critically after militants attacked the search party of security forces in Meej area of Pampore, police said.