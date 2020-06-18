Militant killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Bandpawa area of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militant was yet to be ascertained.

Pertinently, 18 militants including some top commanders have been killed this month in Shopian district all alone so far.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Bandpawa, Imam Sahib area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.