Militant killed in ongoing Sopore gunfight

A militant was killed in an ongoing operation in Reban area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that the body of one militant was recovered during searches. However, the identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Reports said that the house in which the militants were trapped was blasted by using an Improvised Explosive Device.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.