Militant killed in Tral gunfight was affiliated with Al-Badr, had joined last month: Police

An Al-Badr militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Machoma Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thrusday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that in the intial exchange of fire one militant of Al-Badr identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar resident of Gadikal was killed. He had joined the outfit on 20th August this year.

The police officer further said that a civilian was brought to the encounter site to persuade the hiding militant to surrender, but he refused.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and Army’s 42 RR aunched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral.