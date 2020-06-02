Militant killed in Tral gunfight

A militant was killed in an ongoing gunfight with a joint team of police, CRPF and army in Saimoh area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one militant has been killed, while his associate is believed to be still hold up. “There has been no firing from almost half an hour but the operation continues,” said a source.

Earlier, according to the reports, a joint team of Police, Army’s 42 RR and 180 battalion of CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation in Saimoh amid inputs about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

“Op Soyimuh (Pulwama): Joint operation launched on 02 Jun on specific int. Cordon laid. Contact established early morning. Announcements made for militants to surrender. Firefight ensued. One militant killed. Op in progress,” army said, in a statement.