Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 9:19 PM

Militant killed, three soldiers injured as gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

The gunfight was going on when last reports came in.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 9:19 PM
File Photo
File Photo

A militant was killed and three army soldiers injured in a gunfight in Wangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that the gunfight broke out in Wangam area after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search other there.

Trending News
File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo

J&K reports 271 new positive cases, 125886 recovered so far

Representational Photo

Driver among eight injured in cab accident on Pampore-Lasjan road

In the gunfight, an unidentified militant was killed so far, said the official. As per news agency GNS, three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight.

An American-made M-4 carbine rifle was recovered the possession of the slain militant, it said.

Tagged in ,
Related News