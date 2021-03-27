Militant killed, three soldiers injured as gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A militant was killed and three army soldiers injured in a gunfight in Wangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that the gunfight broke out in Wangam area after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search other there.

In the gunfight, an unidentified militant was killed so far, said the official. As per news agency GNS, three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight.

An American-made M-4 carbine rifle was recovered the possession of the slain militant, it said.