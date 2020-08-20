Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 3:26 PM

Militant leadership eliminated as 26 top commanders killed in past 7 months: DGP

Regarding the probe into the alleged fake encounter in Shopian, the DGP said that the investigation is going in the right direction
DGP Dilbag Singh,IGP Vijay Kumar during a Media Briefing in Handwara/GK
DGP Dilbag Singh, IGP Vijay Kumar during a Media Briefing in Handwara. GK photo

The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said that they have eliminated the militant leadership in Kashmir valley by killing 26 top commanders during the past seven months.

Addressing a press conference in Handwara, Singh said: “We have succeeded in breaking the leadership structure of militants in Kashmir. 26 top most commanders have so far been killed during the last seven months in different encounters across Kashmir valley.”

The J&K police chief was speaking to the reporters in the backdrop of the killing of two militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, Nasir-u-din Lone, in a gunfight in Kralgund yesterday.

“Nasir was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel besides other killings, including a cop. He was likely to carry out a big strike in north Kashmir after the killing of Sajad alias Hyder,” said Singh.

Regarding the probe into the alleged fake encounter in Shopian, the DGP said that the investigation is going in the right direction and police is also carrying out a separate investigation in the matter.

