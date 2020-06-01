Militant module busted in Budgam, 6 JeM associates arrested: Police

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a militant module in Chadoora of Central Kashmiri’s Budgam district.

In a statement to media, police said that acting on a specific input, Budgam police along with 50 RR army and D/29 CRPF busted a narco militant module linked with banned militant outfit JeM in Chadoora area of district Budgam.

Those arrested were identified as Mudassir Fayaz resident of Kralpora, Shabir Ganaie resident of Wathoora, Sageer Ahmad Poswal resident of Kupwara, Issaq Bhat resident of Shopian, Arshid Thoker resident of Shopian. The name of sixth one was withheld.

One Chinese pistol, Magazine, 04 Pistol rounds, 01 hand grenade, 01kg Heroine and Cash Rs.1,55,000/- were recovered from their possession, added the statement.

As per initial investigation, it has been revealed that this module was working in close connection with Pakistan based militant handlers and were involved in drug trade, supply of weapons and money to active militants of banned outfit JeM.

With their arrest, the connection between drug dealers and militants has also been exposed.

In this connection, case FIR under relevant provisions of UA(P) act and NDPS act has been registered in Police station Chadoora and investigation taken up, the statement said.