Militant module busted in J&K's Mendhar, arms recovered

Police in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, even as the district police chief said that attempts were being made to trigger communal tension in Jammu region.

Giving details, SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral, said that an operation was launched today in Dabbi village near the Line of Control (LoC) following a disclosure by three militant associates who were arrested on December 28th.

A pistol, three pistol magazines, thirty five bullets and five hand grenades were recovered from the hideout located ahead of the LoC fencing, he said, in a statement.

The SSP said that this was the third time that arms and ammunition have been recovered from this militant module of Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, operating from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Apart from militant activities, he claimed that the group is attempting to target religious places with an aim to trigger communal tension in Jammu region.

“The handlers from across [the LoC] drop the consignment in hidden patches right in front of Indian locations and these arrested militant associates then pick it up for further carriage in hinterland,” said the SSP.

The total recovery made so far in three different operations includes 13 grenades, 03 pistols, 05 pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, 04 Pakistan made balloons, 01 flag of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Jammu and Kashmir and 18 posters of J&K Gaznavi Force.