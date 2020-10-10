Militant recruitment witnesses a spurt in Kashmir, says army commander

General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General B S Raju on Saturday said that the recruitment of militants has gone up in Kashmir since last one month.

“In the past six months it had come down but now it has again seen a rise,” Raju told reporters during a press conference in Srinagar.

He said that there are inputs that about 250-300 militants are waiting to cross to this side of Line of Control. “But we have been successful to some extent in blocking their infiltrations,” he said.

Talking about infiltration numbers, he said, “Last year 130 militants infiltrated but this year the number was reduced to less than 30.”

He said that the situation on LoC is under control and only a few ceasefire violations are being done by Pakistan to initiate the infiltration.

“The militants who cross the LoC are surrendering in huge numbers,” he said.

Raju said the Army foiled a weapon smuggling bid in Kishanganga river in north Kashmir’s Keran sector this morning and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. “It included 4 AK-47 rifles, 8 magazines and 240 rounds. The transportation bid was foiled across the Kishanganga river.”

Replying to a question about the Shopian fake encounter, Raju said, “We have ordered a summary of evidence which is halfway done and we expect it to be completed at the earliest so that further steps can be taken.”

Before signing off, he also commented on Pakistan- China coordination saying, “There is a presence of China in Pakistan due to CPEC and they have coordination in terms of equipment but on tactical military grounds we can see no coordination between them.”