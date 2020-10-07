Militant who attacked BJP worker in Ganderbal close aide of Riyaz Naikoo: DGP

Police on Wednesday said that the militant who was killed during an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on late Tuesday evening was a close aide of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

“He has been identified as Shabir, a resident of Awantipora. He had recently joined the ranks of HM and had been working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW),” said Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbagh Singh during the wreath laying ceremony of the Personal Security Officer (PSO) who was killed in yesterday’s Ganderbal attack.

Singh said that the police department was proud of PSO Altaf Hussain. “He retaliated the fire without thinking about his own life and has done a commendable job,” he said.

Speaking about the Pampore attack that took place on Monday in which two personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and three injured, Singh said, “These kind of hit and run attacks have been happening in past as well and we will soon kill those involved.”