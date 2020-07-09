Militants attack Army convoy in Pampore; soldier, woman injured

Militants fired at an army convoy in Ladoo area of Pampore in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, reports quoting police said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency GNS that the militants fired upon the army convoy, resulting in minor injuries to a woman.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and was discharged soon, the IGP added.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

In a release, army said than an ambulance with QRT moving from Khrew was fired upon by militants from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora, Avantipora at 6 PM today.

It said that a soldier was injured in the shooting and he was evacuated to 92 Base hospital where his condition is stable.

“One civilian lady sustained injuries in the crossfire. She is stable. Area (is) being searched,” added the release.