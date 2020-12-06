Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 1:08 PM

Militants attack naka party in Srinagar; Cop, civilian injured

The condition of both the injured is stated to be stable
Policemen gather at the spot of a militant attack in Sazgaripora area of Hawal in Srinagar on Sunday, 6 December 2020. Aman Farooq/GK
Policemen gather at the spot of a militant attack in Sazgaripora area of Hawal in Srinagar on Sunday, 6 December 2020. Aman Farooq/GK

Militants attacked a police party in Sazgarpora area of Srinagar on Sunday, leaving a cop and a civilian injured.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that suspected militants fired upon a police party in Sazgarpora. 

In the attack, a cop and a civilian were injured.

The injured cop was identified as constable Farooq Ahmad, who has suffered a bullet wound in his leg.

Both the injured were shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment and are said to be stable.

The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, it said.

