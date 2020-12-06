Militants attack naka party in Srinagar; Cop, civilian injured

Militants attacked a police party in Sazgarpora area of Srinagar on Sunday, leaving a cop and a civilian injured.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that suspected militants fired upon a police party in Sazgarpora.

In the attack, a cop and a civilian were injured.

The injured cop was identified as constable Farooq Ahmad, who has suffered a bullet wound in his leg.

Both the injured were shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment and are said to be stable.

The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, it said.