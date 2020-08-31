Militants attack police post in north Kashmir's Sopore

Suspected militants attacked a police post at Bus stand Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. However, there was no report of any casualty.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), suspected militants attacked the police post in Sopore with rifle grenades and some bullets were also fired at the police post.

“There was no loss of life reported in the incident,” they said, adding that soon after the attack, a massive manhunt was launched in the area to nab the attackers.