Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Sopore ,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 8:38 AM

Militants fire at CRPF party in Sopore, injuries reported

Militants on Wednesday morning attacked a naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Model Town area of Sopore, reports said.

They said four persons, including three CRPF personnel, were injured in the attack

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants attacked the patrolling party of 178 BN by firing indiscriminately, leaving four persons injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details shall follow

