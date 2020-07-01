Militants fire at CRPF party in Sopore, injuries reported

Militants on Wednesday morning attacked a naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Model Town area of Sopore, reports said.

They said four persons, including three CRPF personnel, were injured in the attack

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the militants attacked the patrolling party of 178 BN by firing indiscriminately, leaving four persons injured.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details shall follow