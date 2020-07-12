Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 12, 2020, 7:35 PM

Militants hurl grenades on security forces in south Kashmir's Awantipora

Efforts are on to nab the militants,
Militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, but they didn’t explode, an Army official said.

“The militants attempted an attack on CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) at 16:45 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora,” the official said.

