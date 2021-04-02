Militants involved in Nowgam attack killed in Kakapora, snatched rifle recovered: IGP Kashmir

Police on Friday claimed that the militants who carried out an attack at the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam yesterday have been shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama.



Quoting the IGP Kashmir, a police spokesman said that the militants “involved in yesterday’s attack on BJP leader in which one policeman was martyred have been killed.”



He said the weapon snatched by the militants from the slain policeman was also recovered.



The gunfight broke out in the Ghat Mohalla area of Kakapora today morning after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.