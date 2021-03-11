Militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight affiliated with Jaish: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said the two militants killed in a gunfight in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district were affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit.

A police spokesman said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (3 RR) and CRPF in Kandipora village at about 6 pm yesterday based on specific input generated by Anantnag police regarding presence of militants there.

He said the hiding militants were given an opportunity to surrender, but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Due to darkness the operation was suspended however the cordon remained intact throughout night, said the spokesman, in a statement.

Repeated announcements, he said, were again made today morning to the hiding militants to surrender, but they fired on the joint search party.

The fire was retaliated, he said, adding that two militants were killed in the firefight.

He identified the slain as Adil Ahmad Bhat, resident of Shithpora Bijbehara and Zahid Ahmad Rather resident of Sirhama Anantnag – both affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM.

As per police records, he said, the duo was involved in several crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes.

He said the last rites of the slain will be performed after conducting their medico-legal formalities and their nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in their last rites.

In this connection a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.